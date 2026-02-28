High-Stakes Joint Strikes: IDF and US Target Iran's Military

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced a collaborative military offensive with the United States against Iran, targeting multiple military locations in a coordinated effort. The operation aims to dismantle the Iranian regime's emerging threats, which include advancements in nuclear capacities and missile production.

According to the IDF, Iran has been accelerating its missile production and remains unyielding in its aim to compromise Israel's security. Statements from Israeli officials emphasize that these strategic military actions intend to confront the persistent threats posed by Tehran's regime.

The lengthy preparation and strategic alignment between the IDF and US forces underscore the gravity of the mission. High alert statuses are maintained across all defense branches, ensuring preparedness for any retaliatory attacks. The IDF's ongoing operations promise to extend until existential threats are neutralized.

(With inputs from agencies.)