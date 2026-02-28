Iranian Foreign Minister Dismisses Commander Losses as 'Not a Big Problem'
Iran's foreign minister downplayed the significance of losing a few commanders, stating it's not a major issue. This comment was reported by an NBC News correspondent on social media platform X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:08 IST
Iran's Foreign Minister issued a nonchalant statement regarding the recent losses of several commanders, describing it as not a significant setback. This remark was reported by an NBC News journalist on social media platform X.
The minister's comment reflects a dismissive stance toward the losses, suggesting the impact on operations is minimal. Such an attitude raises questions about the implications for Iran's military strategy and outlook.
Observers are keen to understand how this perspective aligns with Iran's broader agenda and its influence on international relations and internal morale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- foreign minister
- commanders
- losses
- remark
- NBC News
- reporter
- X
- social media
- military strategy
ALSO READ
Iranian foreign minister tells NBC News that country's supreme leader and president are alive as far as I know', reports AP.
Congress Leader Slams PM Modi's Political Remarks in Ajmer
India Fires Back at Pakistan's UN Remarks on Kashmir
Meghalaya Chief Minister Condemns Derogatory Remarks, Calls for Calm
India and Israel share a robust, multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years: PM Modi.