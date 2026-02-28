Congress Calls for Action Amid Middle East Escalation

The Indian National Congress has vehemently condemned recent military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, expressing grave concern over the increasing hostilities in the Middle East. They have called on the Indian government to prioritize the safety of Indian citizens residing in the region.

Prominent Congress figures, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi, have underscored the urgent need for immediate government intervention to safeguard Indian nationals. Both emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Middle East, urging the Indian government to employ all available measures for their citizens' protection.

Congress leaders such as Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal highlighted the necessity of diplomatic and logistical efforts to ensure Indian citizens' safety. They emphasized the potential need for evacuation plans and the issuance of precautions to Indian nationals in the affected areas. Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor advised Indian nationals to avoid military bases, as tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)