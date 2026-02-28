Left Menu

Empowering Educators: Transforming Society Through Quality Education

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the transformative power of teachers in building a progressive society at an educational conference. Addressing social issues through quality education, he highlighted teachers' role in fostering rational and scientific learning to dismantle regressive practices. Deputy CM Shivakumar stressed enriching education in rural schools.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the essential role of educators in transforming society at the State-level Educational Mega Conference. He emphasized the need for teachers to provide quality education that addresses social issues, fostering a future free from caste, superstition, and inequality.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged teachers to nurture not only students but society itself, advocating for the expansion of educational quality from Bengaluru to all schools. He announced the allocation of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore of CSR funds to enhance rural school infrastructure, aiming to reduce migration to urban areas for education.

Both leaders underscored the importance of scientific and rational education, urging educators to question and reason, embodying the constitutional duty of fostering development. The government is addressing teacher demands and recruitment, with discussions on the Old Pension Scheme and plans to fill vacant teaching positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

