US and Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran: A New Chapter in Middle East Conflict

The United States and Israel initiated a major military assault on Iran, targeting key government and military sites, including areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. President Trump urged Iranians to seize control, suggesting it's their best chance to overthrow a government that's ruled since 1979.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the mission's goal to empower Iranian citizens to claim their destiny. This operation marks a significant escalation in US intervention in Iran, reflective of heightened tensions following failed nuclear negotiations and increased regional dissent.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East. Regional airspace disruptions and subsequent retaliations have intensified the conflict, drawing concerns over potential global economic impacts, especially concerning oil routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)