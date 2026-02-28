Left Menu

US and Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran: A New Chapter in Middle East Conflict

The United States and Israel have launched a significant attack on Iran, aimed at weakening its regime and encouraging public uprising. This follows tensions over nuclear negotiations and economic distress. Iran retaliated with missile strikes, escalating the situation across the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:06 IST
US and Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran: A New Chapter in Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States and Israel initiated a major military assault on Iran, targeting key government and military sites, including areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. President Trump urged Iranians to seize control, suggesting it's their best chance to overthrow a government that's ruled since 1979.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the mission's goal to empower Iranian citizens to claim their destiny. This operation marks a significant escalation in US intervention in Iran, reflective of heightened tensions following failed nuclear negotiations and increased regional dissent.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East. Regional airspace disruptions and subsequent retaliations have intensified the conflict, drawing concerns over potential global economic impacts, especially concerning oil routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
2
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
3
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026