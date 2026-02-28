Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Commends IUML for Rapid Rehabilitation Efforts in Kerala

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commended the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for their swift rehabilitation efforts following the devastating Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide tragedy. Speaking at Vellithode during the handover of 51 houses to survivors, Vadra highlighted the IUML's effective response.

The disaster claimed over 200 lives, but Vadra noted the resilience of the Wayanad people. She criticized the central government for failing to provide sufficient support and declining to declare it a national disaster, despite persistent lobbying by Congress leaders.

Vadra also expressed satisfaction with the quality of housing projects and reiterated the commitment to support victims until they rebuild their lives. Additionally, she stressed the importance of respecting tribal identities and promoting education in their mother tongue.

(With inputs from agencies.)