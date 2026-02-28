Justice Karthik Advocates for Expedited Case Resolution in Telangana Courts
Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court urged judicial officers to swiftly clear pending cases during a visit to Siddipet district court. He emphasized the need for prompt justice and avoiding delays to reduce case backlog, during a conference with judges and judicial staff.
- Country:
- India
In a call for expedited justice, Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court has urged judicial officers to work towards swiftly clearing pending cases. Speaking at the Siddipet district court on Saturday, Justice Karthik highlighted the importance of delivering justice without unnecessary delays.
During his visit, which included a warm welcome from district judge Sai Ramadevi and other judicial officials, Justice Karthik emphasized the significance of efficiently handling cases to prevent mounting backlogs. His remarks were part of a judicial officers' conference aimed at reviewing the disposal of pending cases.
An official release underlined Justice Karthik's insistence that timely justice must be served to individuals seeking legal redress. He strongly advocated for disposing of cases in a timely manner to ensure the effective functioning of the judicial system.
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice
- Karthik
- Telangana
- High Court
- judicial officers
- Siddipet
- court cases
- case resolution
- law
- judge
ALSO READ
EC has issued training module for judicial officers deployed in SIR exercise: West Bengal govt tells SC.
SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influenced by anything, says SC.
Judicial Officers Recalled for Urgent Electoral Roll Review in Bengal
SC asks EC to bear expenses for deploying judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for Bengal SIR.
Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for claim verification