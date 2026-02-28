Left Menu

Justice Karthik Advocates for Expedited Case Resolution in Telangana Courts

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court urged judicial officers to swiftly clear pending cases during a visit to Siddipet district court. He emphasized the need for prompt justice and avoiding delays to reduce case backlog, during a conference with judges and judicial staff.

In a call for expedited justice, Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court has urged judicial officers to work towards swiftly clearing pending cases. Speaking at the Siddipet district court on Saturday, Justice Karthik highlighted the importance of delivering justice without unnecessary delays.

During his visit, which included a warm welcome from district judge Sai Ramadevi and other judicial officials, Justice Karthik emphasized the significance of efficiently handling cases to prevent mounting backlogs. His remarks were part of a judicial officers' conference aimed at reviewing the disposal of pending cases.

An official release underlined Justice Karthik's insistence that timely justice must be served to individuals seeking legal redress. He strongly advocated for disposing of cases in a timely manner to ensure the effective functioning of the judicial system.

