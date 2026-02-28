US Military Emerges Unscathed from Iran's Retaliatory Strikes
The U.S. military reported no combat casualties following Iran's retaliatory missile and drone strikes. Minimal damage was incurred, with no operational impact. The U.S. targeted facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and various missile and drone launch sites in response to earlier U.S.-Israeli actions.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military announced on Saturday that it had sustained no combat casualties following a series of retaliatory strikes by Iran involving hundreds of missiles and drones. U.S. Central Command confirmed that the damage to U.S. installations was minimal and did not affect ongoing operations.
These developments follow a response to early U.S.-Israeli actions. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks targeting American facilities, but U.S. military assets remained largely unharmed.
The United States had previously targeted command and control centers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as missile and drone launch sites, reinforcing its stance against Iranian military capabilities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling Iran's Revolutionary Guard: A Force Beyond Borders
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says 'the most-intense offensive operation' ever coming to target Israel, US Mideast bases, reports AP.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard says 'a severe, decisive and regret-inducing punishment' coming over Khamenei's killing, reports AP.
Israeli military says strikes killed Iran's defence minister and the commander of its Revolutionary Guard, reports AP.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Vows Unprecedented Retaliation