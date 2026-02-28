Left Menu

US Military Emerges Unscathed from Iran's Retaliatory Strikes

The U.S. military reported no combat casualties following Iran's retaliatory missile and drone strikes. Minimal damage was incurred, with no operational impact. The U.S. targeted facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and various missile and drone launch sites in response to earlier U.S.-Israeli actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:53 IST
US Military Emerges Unscathed from Iran's Retaliatory Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military announced on Saturday that it had sustained no combat casualties following a series of retaliatory strikes by Iran involving hundreds of missiles and drones. U.S. Central Command confirmed that the damage to U.S. installations was minimal and did not affect ongoing operations.

These developments follow a response to early U.S.-Israeli actions. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks targeting American facilities, but U.S. military assets remained largely unharmed.

The United States had previously targeted command and control centers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as missile and drone launch sites, reinforcing its stance against Iranian military capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

 India
2
Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives

Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strike...

 Iran
4
Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in Middle East

Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in ...

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026