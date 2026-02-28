US Military Emerges Unscathed from Iran's Retaliatory Strikes

The U.S. military announced on Saturday that it had sustained no combat casualties following a series of retaliatory strikes by Iran involving hundreds of missiles and drones. U.S. Central Command confirmed that the damage to U.S. installations was minimal and did not affect ongoing operations.

These developments follow a response to early U.S.-Israeli actions. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks targeting American facilities, but U.S. military assets remained largely unharmed.

The United States had previously targeted command and control centers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as missile and drone launch sites, reinforcing its stance against Iranian military capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)