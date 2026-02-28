Double Trouble: Former MLA and Tehsildar in Property Fraud
Faridabad Police have charged five individuals, including ex-MLA Chander Bhatia and a former Tehsildar, with a property fraud case involving double registration of a house. Air Force employee Rohit Arora filed the complaint. The Economic Offences Wing’s initial probe led to the arrests, highlighting the alleged misuse of political influence.
The Faridabad Police have initiated legal proceedings against five individuals, notably including former MLA Chander Bhatia and a former Tehsildar from Badkhal, on allegations of property fraud concerning the dual registration of a house in NIT-1.
The complaint, filed by Rohit Arora, an Air Force employee, highlights the suspicious double registration process he discovered after securing a property deal in June 2024.
Following investigations by the Economic Offences Wing, findings suggest potential misuse of political influence and procedural anomalies, leading to the case registration.
