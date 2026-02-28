Double Trouble: Former MLA and Tehsildar in Property Fraud

The Faridabad Police have initiated legal proceedings against five individuals, notably including former MLA Chander Bhatia and a former Tehsildar from Badkhal, on allegations of property fraud concerning the dual registration of a house in NIT-1.

The complaint, filed by Rohit Arora, an Air Force employee, highlights the suspicious double registration process he discovered after securing a property deal in June 2024.

Following investigations by the Economic Offences Wing, findings suggest potential misuse of political influence and procedural anomalies, leading to the case registration.

