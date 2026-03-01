Left Menu

Tensions Rise: U.S. and Israel Contemplate Strikes on Iran

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency examined potential outcomes of military action against Iran, considering that hardliners may replace Iran's Supreme Leader. Discussions around possible regime change suggest various scenarios, with no conclusive outcomes. Despite efforts for diplomatic solutions, military action appears imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:33 IST
Tensions Rise: U.S. and Israel Contemplate Strikes on Iran

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has scrutinized outcomes if Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were killed in recent military scenarios. Reports indicate potential for hardline figures from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to rise to power, with no definitive intelligence conclusions.

President Trump, advocating regime change, criticized the Iranian government in a video address, inciting citizens to revolt. Recent U.S. assaults followed discussions about strategic intervention after December protests. Despite attempted nuclear deal negotiations with Tehran, military action seems unavoidable.

On Saturday, officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alerted congressional leaders of impending military engagements, though Trump might reconsider if diplomatic talks succeed. The imminent attack reflects heightened geopolitical tensions amid ongoing deliberations in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The End of an Era: Khamenei's Influential Reign and Fallout

The End of an Era: Khamenei's Influential Reign and Fallout

 Global
2
Mexico's World Diving Cup Rescheduling Amid Safety Concerns

Mexico's World Diving Cup Rescheduling Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
3
Iran Denounces 'Mental Warfare' Amid Khamenei Death Rumors

Iran Denounces 'Mental Warfare' Amid Khamenei Death Rumors

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Prepares for Potential Iran Conflict

U.S. Prepares for Potential Iran Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026