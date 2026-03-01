Tensions Rise: U.S. and Israel Contemplate Strikes on Iran

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has scrutinized outcomes if Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were killed in recent military scenarios. Reports indicate potential for hardline figures from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to rise to power, with no definitive intelligence conclusions.

President Trump, advocating regime change, criticized the Iranian government in a video address, inciting citizens to revolt. Recent U.S. assaults followed discussions about strategic intervention after December protests. Despite attempted nuclear deal negotiations with Tehran, military action seems unavoidable.

On Saturday, officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alerted congressional leaders of impending military engagements, though Trump might reconsider if diplomatic talks succeed. The imminent attack reflects heightened geopolitical tensions amid ongoing deliberations in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)