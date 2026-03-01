Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: War with Iran

In a decisive military move, President Donald Trump has aligned with Israel to launch a large-scale attack against Iran, a striking demonstration of U.S. military power under his leadership. This action, however, sets his presidency on a perilous path with high risks and significant unknowns on the foreign policy front.

Announced with limited explanation to the American public, the operation named 'Operation Epic Fury' marks a departure from Trump's earlier military strategies, potentially leading to protracted conflict in an already volatile Middle East. The goal, as stated by Trump, is to address Tehran's ballistic missile threat and incite a populist regime change.

This military escalation comes amid warnings from analysts and Trump's own aides about the complex dynamics in Iran, casting doubt on the likelihood of achieving regime change through airstrikes alone. The unfolding military operations raise questions about their broader implications, both domestically and internationally.