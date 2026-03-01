Trump's Military Strategy: U.S. Operation in Iran
President Donald Trump revealed to Axios that he has multiple strategies or 'off ramps' for the U.S. military operation in Iran, suggesting options that range from prolonged involvement to resolving the situation within days. Specific details of these plans remain undisclosed by Axios.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 01:10 IST
