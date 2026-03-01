Trump's Military Strategy: U.S. Operation in Iran

President Donald Trump disclosed to Axios his strategic flexibility concerning the U.S. military operation in Iran. He suggested that his administration has multiple 'off ramps' or strategies at its disposal.

Trump's options purportedly include going for a comprehensive takeover or concluding the operation within a few days. These revelations highlight his administration's tactical planning variances.

However, Axios did not elaborate with specific details on the precise nature of these operational plans, leaving much to speculation regarding future U.S. military involvement in the region.