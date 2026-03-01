Indian Missions Warn Nationals Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

Amid increased tensions in the Gulf region, Indian embassies in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan have urged their nationals to exercise caution. This comes after a joint US-Israel attack on Iran led to regional instability, prompting several countries to close their airspace.

Advisories issued by Indian missions emphasize the need for citizens to avoid non-essential travel and adhere to local authorities' guidance. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, and other Gulf countries have shared emergency contact information for nationals needing assistance.

Indian officials continue to work with local authorities and airlines to assist those stranded due to airspace closures. Meanwhile, the US and Israeli actions have sparked wider regional concerns, with reports of missile attacks and explosions affecting multiple Gulf states.