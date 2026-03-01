Geopolitical Tensions Erupt: US and Israel Launch Major Offensive on Iran

The United States and Israel executed a major offensive against Iran, targeting high-profile sites, including areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. The assaults left more than 200 dead and over 700 injured, according to Iranian state media reports.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at Israeli and US military positions, intensifying the overnight exchange of fire. This unprecedented conflict underscores the rising strain following failed nuclear negotiations, setting the region on edge.

President Trump advised Iranian citizens to seize the opportunity to reshape their government amid growing discontent and economic hardship. Despite Democratic criticism over the lack of congressional approval, the Trump administration justified its actions as necessary to deter Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)