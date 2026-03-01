Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Young Lives in Fatehpur

Two young cousins were killed and a third boy injured in Fatehpur district after a truck hit their bicycle. The incident occurred near Katka village as they returned home. Police are searching for the unidentified truck responsible for the tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Fatehpur district, two young cousins lost their lives while a third boy was seriously injured after their bicycle was hit by a truck on Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3:00 pm near Katka village, confirmed Radhanagar Police Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Maurya. The victims, 11-year-old Vimal and his 9-year-old nephew Kishan, did not survive the crash, according to police statements.

A third boy, Anil, aged 13, sustained critical injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. The incident happened as the boys were returning from Madanpur village after berry picking. Police efforts to track down the unidentified vehicle involved are underway, with the victims' bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

