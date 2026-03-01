OpenAI's Landmark Deal with the Pentagon: A New Era in Military AI
OpenAI announced a significant agreement with the Pentagon, asserting it includes unprecedented safeguards. This groundbreaking contract, signed on Friday, underscores the deployment of AI technology within the U.S. Defense Department's classified network with specific restrictions on mass domestic surveillance, autonomous weapons systems, and high-stakes automated decisions.
