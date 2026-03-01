Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya

A tragic helicopter crash occurred on Saturday in Nandi County, Western Kenya, leading to the deaths of six individuals, including a member of parliament, according to local police and government sources. The accident took place in the North Rift region, though the cause remains unidentified.

President William Ruto revealed that the deceased lawmaker was Johana Ng'eno from the Emurua Dikirr constituency. In a statement posted on X, Ruto expressed condolences, offering thoughts and prayers to the victims' families, friends, and the affected communities in Emurua Dikirr and beyond.

The names of the other passengers who perished in the crash have not been publicly released. The incident has deeply shaken the nation as investigations continue.

