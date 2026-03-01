Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya

A tragic helicopter crash in Nandi County, western Kenya, resulted in six fatalities, including a member of parliament, Johana Ng'eno. The crash's cause remains unclear. President William Ruto expressed condolences to the victims' families and communities. The identities of the other passengers have not yet been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:17 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A tragic helicopter crash occurred on Saturday in Nandi County, Western Kenya, leading to the deaths of six individuals, including a member of parliament, according to local police and government sources. The accident took place in the North Rift region, though the cause remains unidentified.

President William Ruto revealed that the deceased lawmaker was Johana Ng'eno from the Emurua Dikirr constituency. In a statement posted on X, Ruto expressed condolences, offering thoughts and prayers to the victims' families, friends, and the affected communities in Emurua Dikirr and beyond.

The names of the other passengers who perished in the crash have not been publicly released. The incident has deeply shaken the nation as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India
3
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
4
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026