Skylight Oil Tanker Incident Off Oman's Coast

On Sunday, Oman's maritime security authorities reported an attack on the Palau-flagged oil tanker, Skylight. The incident occurred approximately five nautical miles off the coast of Musandam, Oman.

In the attack, four crew members sustained injuries. The entire crew of 20 personnel was successfully evacuated from the vessel.

The attack on the Skylight oil tanker underscores the potential risks faced by maritime vessels in this strategic region.