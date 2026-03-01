Left Menu

Skylight Oil Tanker Incident Off Oman's Coast

The Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight was attacked approximately five nautical miles off Oman's Musandam coast, injuring four crew members. All 20 crew members were evacuated following the incident, according to Oman's maritime security centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:04 IST
Skylight Oil Tanker Incident Off Oman's Coast
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Sunday, Oman's maritime security authorities reported an attack on the Palau-flagged oil tanker, Skylight. The incident occurred approximately five nautical miles off the coast of Musandam, Oman.

In the attack, four crew members sustained injuries. The entire crew of 20 personnel was successfully evacuated from the vessel.

The attack on the Skylight oil tanker underscores the potential risks faced by maritime vessels in this strategic region.

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026