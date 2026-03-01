Skylight Oil Tanker Incident Off Oman's Coast
The Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight was attacked approximately five nautical miles off Oman's Musandam coast, injuring four crew members. All 20 crew members were evacuated following the incident, according to Oman's maritime security centre.
On Sunday, Oman's maritime security authorities reported an attack on the Palau-flagged oil tanker, Skylight. The incident occurred approximately five nautical miles off the coast of Musandam, Oman.
In the attack, four crew members sustained injuries. The entire crew of 20 personnel was successfully evacuated from the vessel.
The attack on the Skylight oil tanker underscores the potential risks faced by maritime vessels in this strategic region.
