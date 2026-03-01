Kerala CM's Call for Expat Safety Amid Gulf Tensions
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf after a US-Israel attack on Iran. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stressed the need for preparedness to ensure the safety of expatriates, particularly those from Kerala.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has raised concerns regarding the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf region, following recent military actions by the US and Israel against Iran.
In a communication addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan emphasized the anxiety that is pervasive among families of expatriates, especially in Kerala, which significantly contributes to the diaspora in the Gulf.
The Chief Minister urged the central government to prepare for measures to protect Indian nationals, including potential evacuation. Kerala promises support through initiatives such as helplines to maintain family connections with those abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
