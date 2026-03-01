Left Menu

Kerala CM's Call for Expat Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf after a US-Israel attack on Iran. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stressed the need for preparedness to ensure the safety of expatriates, particularly those from Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:00 IST
Kerala CM's Call for Expat Safety Amid Gulf Tensions
Kerala Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has raised concerns regarding the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf region, following recent military actions by the US and Israel against Iran.

In a communication addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan emphasized the anxiety that is pervasive among families of expatriates, especially in Kerala, which significantly contributes to the diaspora in the Gulf.

The Chief Minister urged the central government to prepare for measures to protect Indian nationals, including potential evacuation. Kerala promises support through initiatives such as helplines to maintain family connections with those abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay foundation stones for 2 major NH projects,' says PM Modi in Madurai.

'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay founda...

 India
2
Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid ...

 India
3
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.

Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Mad...

 India
4
Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026