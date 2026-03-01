Massive Explosion Rocks Tehran Amid Military Strikes
A powerful explosion occurred in Tehran, claimed by the Israeli military as targeting central areas of the city. The blast caused a significant plume of smoke and vibration throughout the region. The attack followed Israel's earlier announcement of military operations in central Tehran as part of ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:04 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Tehran was rocked by a massive explosion on Sunday, as Israeli military forces announced that they were targeting the city's core.
The explosion sent a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky and caused tremors felt across the Iranian capital.
The destruction appeared concentrated in a district hosting Iran's police headquarters and the offices of state television. Israel's military confirmed that central Tehran was their target, following a declaration that forces cleared paths to the city on day one of the war, escalating their operations to direct strikes on day two.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- explosion
- Israel
- attack
- smoke
- war
- police headquarters
- television
- conflict
- military
ALSO READ
Shastrartha Can Act as a Powerful Tool for Critical Thinking and Communication Skills in the Age of Information Overload: Siddheshwar Shukla
Tragic End for Bhubaneswar YouTuber: A Fatal Altercation
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision
Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after Khamenei is killed by US-Israeli campaign, reports AP.
Olivia Dean Shines Bright at BRIT Awards with Album of the Year Win