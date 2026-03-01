Massive Explosion Rocks Tehran Amid Military Strikes

Tehran was rocked by a massive explosion on Sunday, as Israeli military forces announced that they were targeting the city's core.

The explosion sent a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky and caused tremors felt across the Iranian capital.

The destruction appeared concentrated in a district hosting Iran's police headquarters and the offices of state television. Israel's military confirmed that central Tehran was their target, following a declaration that forces cleared paths to the city on day one of the war, escalating their operations to direct strikes on day two.

(With inputs from agencies.)