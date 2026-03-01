Regional Turmoil: Strikes Intensify Across Gulf Cities

Retaliatory strikes have escalated vividly across the Gulf region, with violent blasts resonating through major cities like Dubai, Doha, and extending to Oman. Loud explosions rocked the region for the second consecutive day amid tensions following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Dubai, a key tourism and trade hub, witnessed two injuries when shrapnel from drones fell over residential areas. Significant landmarks, including Dubai's international airport, the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, and the renowned Palm Jumeirah Island, reported damages. Smoke persistently rose from Jebel Ali port as one berth caught fire post an intercepted missile's debris impact on Sunday.

Oman experienced its first attack in this conflict, with drones targeting the Duqm commercial port, injuring a worker. Meanwhile, a limited fire in an industrial zone in Qatar, caused by missile debris, was promptly addressed. Tensions remain high as the region braces for further developments.