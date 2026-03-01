Left Menu

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

In a harrowing incident, two men allegedly gang raped a minor deaf and mute girl attending a family wedding. One suspect was captured after a dramatic arrest, while the search for the second suspect is ongoing. The case has intensified efforts to ensure justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:27 IST
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor deaf and mute girl was reportedly gang raped by two men while attending her cousin's wedding in a village near Singahi. Police confirmed the arrest of one suspect, Javed, following an intense search.

The crime was exposed when the girl's worried relatives found her in distress in a nearby sugarcane field. The suspects, identified as locals, managed to flee as relatives approached.

High-ranking officials, including SP Khati Garg and ASP Pawan Gautam, acted quickly to investigate. Javed was caught after being shot in the leg during a police encounter, and authorities are pursuing the remaining suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India
2
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

 Global
4
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026