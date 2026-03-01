Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

A minor deaf and mute girl was reportedly gang raped by two men while attending her cousin's wedding in a village near Singahi. Police confirmed the arrest of one suspect, Javed, following an intense search.

The crime was exposed when the girl's worried relatives found her in distress in a nearby sugarcane field. The suspects, identified as locals, managed to flee as relatives approached.

High-ranking officials, including SP Khati Garg and ASP Pawan Gautam, acted quickly to investigate. Javed was caught after being shot in the leg during a police encounter, and authorities are pursuing the remaining suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)