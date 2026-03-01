Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime
In a harrowing incident, two men allegedly gang raped a minor deaf and mute girl attending a family wedding. One suspect was captured after a dramatic arrest, while the search for the second suspect is ongoing. The case has intensified efforts to ensure justice for the victim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor deaf and mute girl was reportedly gang raped by two men while attending her cousin's wedding in a village near Singahi. Police confirmed the arrest of one suspect, Javed, following an intense search.
The crime was exposed when the girl's worried relatives found her in distress in a nearby sugarcane field. The suspects, identified as locals, managed to flee as relatives approached.
High-ranking officials, including SP Khati Garg and ASP Pawan Gautam, acted quickly to investigate. Javed was caught after being shot in the leg during a police encounter, and authorities are pursuing the remaining suspect.
