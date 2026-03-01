Elderly Couple's Travel Scam Nightmare: A Cautionary Tale

An elderly couple from Leicester, Dinesh and Shashikala Jansari, were recently defrauded of more than £2,500 when they purchased fake flight tickets to Ahmedabad. Upon discovering the scam at Heathrow Airport, the couple faced the challenging task of dealing with the aftermath of online fraud.

The Jansaris' distressing experience began when they communicated with a scammer under the guise of 'Fly Expedia' over WhatsApp. The fraud led to their son having to retrieve them from the airport, as their original booking was invalid.

Despite reporting the incident to authorities, the couple's direct bank transfer lessened chances of financial recovery. To prevent future scams, the Jansaris attended fraud prevention sessions. Leicestershire Police emphasize the increasing prevalence of fraud, advising thorough checks before online transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)