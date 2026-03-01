A New Era for Iran: The Impact of Khamenei's Demise

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, described the recent death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a 'defining moment in Iran's history' on Sunday. The event signals potential for a transformed Iranian future, with hopes for greater freedom for its people.

Kallas made her comments on the social media platform X, emphasizing uncertainty about the future but expressing optimism about a different path for Iran. She revealed ongoing communication with regional partners to explore practical steps for de-escalation in the wake of recent developments.

The Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei's death on Saturday, following Israeli and U.S. air strikes in Tehran. As Europe stands in solidarity with Jordan, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed both the hope for Iranian people and the risks of regional instability this moment presents.

(With inputs from agencies.)