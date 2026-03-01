Rising GST Collections Signal Economic Resilience

In February, GST collections witnessed an 8.1% increase, reaching over Rs 1.83 lakh crore, attributed mainly to enhanced domestic sales and robust growth in import revenues. Domestic revenue increased by 5.3% to approximately Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while import revenues surged by 17.2% to Rs 47,837 crore.

The restructured GST rates, which merged four tax slabs into two and focused on select luxury items, initially affected collections with a dip in November. However, the subsequent months saw consistent growth, reflecting a steady consumption uptick even amid rate cuts.

Experts from Deloitte, EY, and other consulting firms have noted that these trends highlight India's strong consumption engine and suggest a maturing tax ecosystem. Despite some states like Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reporting negative growth, overall GST revenues demonstrate structural stability and economic resilience.