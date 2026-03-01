Left Menu

Rising GST Collections Signal Economic Resilience

GST collections rose by 8.1% in February, driven by improved domestic sales and strong import revenues. The tax reforms have led to predictable growth, despite some major states reporting negative growth. Experts view this as an indicator of India's economic resilience and a maturing tax ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In February, GST collections witnessed an 8.1% increase, reaching over Rs 1.83 lakh crore, attributed mainly to enhanced domestic sales and robust growth in import revenues. Domestic revenue increased by 5.3% to approximately Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while import revenues surged by 17.2% to Rs 47,837 crore.

The restructured GST rates, which merged four tax slabs into two and focused on select luxury items, initially affected collections with a dip in November. However, the subsequent months saw consistent growth, reflecting a steady consumption uptick even amid rate cuts.

Experts from Deloitte, EY, and other consulting firms have noted that these trends highlight India's strong consumption engine and suggest a maturing tax ecosystem. Despite some states like Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reporting negative growth, overall GST revenues demonstrate structural stability and economic resilience.

