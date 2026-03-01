Rising GST Collections Signal Economic Resilience
GST collections rose by 8.1% in February, driven by improved domestic sales and strong import revenues. The tax reforms have led to predictable growth, despite some major states reporting negative growth. Experts view this as an indicator of India's economic resilience and a maturing tax ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
In February, GST collections witnessed an 8.1% increase, reaching over Rs 1.83 lakh crore, attributed mainly to enhanced domestic sales and robust growth in import revenues. Domestic revenue increased by 5.3% to approximately Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while import revenues surged by 17.2% to Rs 47,837 crore.
The restructured GST rates, which merged four tax slabs into two and focused on select luxury items, initially affected collections with a dip in November. However, the subsequent months saw consistent growth, reflecting a steady consumption uptick even amid rate cuts.
Experts from Deloitte, EY, and other consulting firms have noted that these trends highlight India's strong consumption engine and suggest a maturing tax ecosystem. Despite some states like Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reporting negative growth, overall GST revenues demonstrate structural stability and economic resilience.
ALSO READ
India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.
Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention
Stranded: The Indian Diaspora Caught in Dubai Amid Middle East Turmoil
Stranded in Dubai: Indians Await Rescue Amid Middle East Tensions
India's Strategic Maneuver Amid Hormuz Tensions