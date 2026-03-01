Mysterious Projectile Hits Vessel off Oman's Coast

A vessel navigating international waters north of Oman's capital, Muscat, fell victim to an unidentified projectile attack on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO).

The ensuing blaze in the vessel's engine room was promptly contained, as stated by UKMTO. This alarming episode is the second maritime incident reported on Sunday by the agency.

The earlier report highlighted an incident near Kumzar in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about maritime safety in the region.