Left Menu

Mysterious Projectile Hits Vessel off Oman's Coast

A vessel was attacked by an unknown projectile 50 nautical miles north of Muscat, Oman, causing a fire in the engine room, which was subsequently controlled. This incident follows another event reported the same day near Oman's Kumzar in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:15 IST
Mysterious Projectile Hits Vessel off Oman's Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A vessel navigating international waters north of Oman's capital, Muscat, fell victim to an unidentified projectile attack on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO).

The ensuing blaze in the vessel's engine room was promptly contained, as stated by UKMTO. This alarming episode is the second maritime incident reported on Sunday by the agency.

The earlier report highlighted an incident near Kumzar in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about maritime safety in the region.

TRENDING

1
India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20...

 Global
2
PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrupt govt has no moral right to continue.'

PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrup...

 India
3
Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

 India
4
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026