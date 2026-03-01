Delhi Police Leads in Tech-Driven Policing

Delhi Police has emerged as the top performer among all states and Union territories in implementing the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), securing the first position on the January 2026 Pragati Dashboard, an official announced recently.

Having achieved a perfect score for three consecutive months—October, November, and December 2025—the force has demonstrated a strong start to the new year, reaffirming its leadership in technology-driven policing and data governance. The rankings are based on parameters set by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau through the Pragati Dashboard, which assesses the quality, quantity, timeliness, and accuracy of data uploaded on national platforms.

The evaluation encompasses governance and performance indicators across 15 key areas, such as CCTNS connectivity, Disaster Recovery centre establishment, data entry in Core Application Software modules, legacy data migration, and data synchronization at the State Data Centre. Additional parameters include the electronic submission of FIRs, citizen services through the State Citizen Portal, and regular meetings of ICJS State Empowered and Apex Committees. Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha praised the CCTNS team and district units for their sustained excellence and encouraged continued efforts in advancing technology-driven policing and citizen-centric services.

(With inputs from agencies.)