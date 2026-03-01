Left Menu

Athens Erupts in Protest: Hands Off Iran

Over a thousand demonstrators, mostly linked to the Greek Communist Party, marched through Athens to protest against Iran strikes, heading to the U.S. and Israeli embassies. Security was heightened in Souda naval base. Police estimated over 1,300 protestors attended, carrying banners reading 'Hands off Iran.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:22 IST
Athens Erupts in Protest: Hands Off Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Over a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Athens on Sunday, making their way to the U.S. and Israeli embassies in protest of recent strikes in Iran. The protest was organized primarily by members affiliated with the Greek Communist Party.

Protesters carried banners and placards proclaiming messages such as 'Hands off Iran' and demanded the closure of the Souda base. Tensions arose as Greece increased security measures at the Souda naval base situated on Crete, a key strategic military site for the United States in the eastern Mediterranean.

Describing the scene, police sources reported more than 1,300 protesters involved in the demonstration, with the embassies heavily guarded by rows of blue police buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20...

 Global
2
PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrupt govt has no moral right to continue.'

PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrup...

 India
3
Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

 India
4
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026