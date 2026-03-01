Athens Erupts in Protest: Hands Off Iran

Over a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Athens on Sunday, making their way to the U.S. and Israeli embassies in protest of recent strikes in Iran. The protest was organized primarily by members affiliated with the Greek Communist Party.

Protesters carried banners and placards proclaiming messages such as 'Hands off Iran' and demanded the closure of the Souda base. Tensions arose as Greece increased security measures at the Souda naval base situated on Crete, a key strategic military site for the United States in the eastern Mediterranean.

Describing the scene, police sources reported more than 1,300 protesters involved in the demonstration, with the embassies heavily guarded by rows of blue police buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)