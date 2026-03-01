Fiery Tradition: Phalen's Ancient Holika Walk

In a testament to ancient tradition, a young Brahmin will brave the fiery Holika pyre in Phalen village, embodying the mythological Prahlad. This revered ritual, scheduled for March 3, draws widespread attention, as villagers honor the custom prior to the lunar eclipse's inauspicious sutak.

Tracing back centuries, the Phalen community preserves this unique faith act, where a chosen youth, following rigorous spiritual discipline and celibacy, walks unscathed through flames. The youth, clad in a single cloth, emerges as a testament to resilience and divine protection, capturing the ardor of thousands upon witnessing this awe-inspiring act.

Generations have upheld this tradition, with current custodian Sanju Panda continuing what began with his ancestors. Supported by community efforts and cultural practices, such as traditional instrumentals, the event signifies the blend of heritage and spirituality, celebrated fervently amongst locals and visitors alike.

