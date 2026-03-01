Left Menu

Global Outcry as Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed in US-Israel Strike

The death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike has sparked widespread protests across India and other parts of the world. Shia communities, political leaders, and religious figures expressed outrage and deep concern, urging calm and announcing mourning periods to honor Khamenei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar/Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:23 IST
Global Outcry as Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed in US-Israel Strike
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

The world was stunned as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was announced dead following a US-Israel joint airstrike in Tehran. This shocking event triggered protests globally, most notably in India, where Shia mourners expressed their anger and grief across various states, calling for calm and unity.

Massive gatherings occurred in places like Kashmir and Lucknow, where protesters voiced outrage against America and Israel, blaming them for the attack. Prominent leaders like Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah urged the public to maintain peace while ensuring the safety of those overseas.

As the Shia community declared national mourning, symbolic acts, such as burning effigies, were planned. Meanwhile, disruptions continued in areas like New Delhi and Punjab, as individuals expressed solidarity with Iran and mourned the loss of the revered spiritual leader, Khamenei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India
2
Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

 India
4
Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to become 'Congress-mukt': PM Modi in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to beco...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026