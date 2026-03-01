Global Outcry as Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed in US-Israel Strike

The world was stunned as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was announced dead following a US-Israel joint airstrike in Tehran. This shocking event triggered protests globally, most notably in India, where Shia mourners expressed their anger and grief across various states, calling for calm and unity.

Massive gatherings occurred in places like Kashmir and Lucknow, where protesters voiced outrage against America and Israel, blaming them for the attack. Prominent leaders like Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah urged the public to maintain peace while ensuring the safety of those overseas.

As the Shia community declared national mourning, symbolic acts, such as burning effigies, were planned. Meanwhile, disruptions continued in areas like New Delhi and Punjab, as individuals expressed solidarity with Iran and mourned the loss of the revered spiritual leader, Khamenei.

(With inputs from agencies.)