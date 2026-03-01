Global Outcry as Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed in US-Israel Strike
The death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike has sparked widespread protests across India and other parts of the world. Shia communities, political leaders, and religious figures expressed outrage and deep concern, urging calm and announcing mourning periods to honor Khamenei.
The world was stunned as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was announced dead following a US-Israel joint airstrike in Tehran. This shocking event triggered protests globally, most notably in India, where Shia mourners expressed their anger and grief across various states, calling for calm and unity.
Massive gatherings occurred in places like Kashmir and Lucknow, where protesters voiced outrage against America and Israel, blaming them for the attack. Prominent leaders like Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah urged the public to maintain peace while ensuring the safety of those overseas.
As the Shia community declared national mourning, symbolic acts, such as burning effigies, were planned. Meanwhile, disruptions continued in areas like New Delhi and Punjab, as individuals expressed solidarity with Iran and mourned the loss of the revered spiritual leader, Khamenei.
