Global Reverberations: The Death of Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces, a development that has sent shockwaves across the globe. This marks a significant moment not only for Iran but also for the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

European leaders have been vocal in their reactions. Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioner, emphasized the potential for renewed hope among the Iranian people while cautioning against the risks of regional instability. Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani noted the transition period Iran is entering, reflecting on the impacts of Khamenei's loss of personal authority.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences, condemning what he described as a 'murder' in violation of international norms. In the wake of these developments, uncertainty looms over Iranian leadership, with various nations looking at the implications for regional peace and security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)