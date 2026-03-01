Transforming Governance: A National Conference on Holistic Development in Jammu

Left Menu

The Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is organizing a national governance conference in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government. The event aims to showcase innovative governance practices that improve service delivery, citizen welfare, and local development, featuring award-winning initiatives from various districts.

Updated: 01-03-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), in partnership with the Jammu and Kashmir government, is set to host a national governance conference on March 3 in Jammu. This event is designed to exhibit and share innovative governance practices that enhance service delivery, citizen welfare, and local development.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will inaugurate the conference, themed ''Holistic Development of Districts: Transforming Governance for Viksit Bharat''. The program will highlight initiatives from Prime Minister's Award-winning districts such as Eluru, Gomati, Koraput, and Kargil, recognized for excellence in public administration.

Attended by over 200 delegates, the conference will also feature sessions on projects and development models from districts like Nalbari and Kupwara. A specific session will spotlight governance innovations from Jammu and Kashmir, including Kulgam's best practices and Ramban's e-Suvidha initiative, aiming to foster idea exchange among policymakers and experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

