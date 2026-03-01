Deadly Airstrikes in Myanmar: Civilians and Traders Targeted

In the central Magway region of Myanmar, airstrikes by the country's military targeted a trading junction, resulting in the deaths of over two dozen people and injuries to 20 others, according to resistance groups and independent media. The attack marks the latest deadly blow in an escalating conflict between military forces and both pro-democracy fighters and ethnic armed groups.

The turmoil in Myanmar has been ongoing since the military's power grab from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1, 2021, igniting nationwide resistance. Following the brutal suppression of peaceful protests, many citizens took up arms, intensifying the nationwide conflict. The most recent strikes in Pyaung village occurred Sunday morning, involving jet fighters bombing a crucial trading hub, causing widespread destruction.

Myanmar media, including Mizzima, reported varying death tolls and disseminated visuals purportedly showcasing the aftermath, while the military has maintained silence on the incident. The Arakan Army, representing the Rakhine minority, remains a focal point of the conflict, with the recent escalation leading to trade restrictions and critical food shortages in Rakhine State.

(With inputs from agencies.)