Operation Ghazab Lil Haq: Pakistan's Retaliation Against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan's Operation Ghazab Lil Haq has resulted in the death and injury of numerous Afghan Taliban personnel. The operation aims to retaliate against Taliban attacks on Pakistani military installations. Featuring airstrikes and women pilots, Pakistan asserts ongoing efforts, dismissing claims of halted operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:38 IST
Operation Ghazab Lil Haq: Pakistan's Retaliation Against Afghan Taliban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan has reported significant casualties among Afghan Taliban forces, with 415 killed and more than 580 injured in the ongoing military offensive, as stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

Initiated on Thursday, Operation 'Ghazab Lil Haq' targeted 53 locations along the extensive 2,600 km border following Taliban attacks on military sites. Information shared by Tarar noted the destruction of 182 Afghan checkposts and 31 captured, along with the annihilation of 185 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery units.

In other developments, Women's fighter pilots of the Pakistan Air Force led airstrikes on key locations in Kabul and Kandahar, showcasing Pakistan's military prowess. Reports of halted operations are refuted, with ongoing efforts emphasized by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, who praised the effective airstrikes as a response to threats against girls' education by the Taliban.

