Frames of Justice: Empowering Youth for Legal Literacy

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has initiated the 'Frames of Justice' competition to bolster legal awareness nationwide. The initiative, specifically designed to engage youth, coincides with National Women's Day and Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary.

Designed under Supreme Court judge and NALSA Executive Chairman Vikram Nath, the competition empowers law students to create digital stories that reflect regional contexts and legal rights. It aligns with recommendations for innovative digital outreach to strengthen public understanding of legal support systems.

Open to undergraduate and postgraduate law students, the initiative will return winning entries across multiple platforms, enhancing visibility. Submissions, accepted from February to April 2026, will undergo rigorous evaluation, with winners awarded at a formal recognition ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)