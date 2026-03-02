Crisis Unfolds in Iran: Aftermath of Khamenei's Assassination

The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has plunged the Islamic Republic into its gravest crisis since the 1979 revolution. The nation faces conflict on its soil, unresolved succession issues, and escalating internal tensions.

Despite Khamenei's death, Iran's political structure, designed to prevent reliance on a single leader, remains intact. Analysts assert that the system's resilience lies in its diffusion of power across clerical, security, and political networks. The elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is crucial to this endurance, although the balance of power may shift based on its actions.

Externally, Israel continues strikes against Iran, aiming to destabilize its military and political structures. The broader campaign could intensify if public unrest resurfaces, presenting further challenges to the regime's stability.

