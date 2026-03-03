France Rallies to Cyprus Defense Amid Drone Attacks
France plans to provide anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus after a drone attack on a British air base on the island. In response to these incidents, Cyprus has sourced aid from both France and Greece, while clarifying that Cyprus was not the intended target.
France has committed to bolstering Cyprus's defense with anti-missile and anti-drone systems following a drone attack on a British air base on the island, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.
President Emmanuel Macron conveyed this support to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides early Tuesday, underscoring France's commitment with the planned dispatch of anti-drone technology and a frigate. The move follows Greece's quick response, offering military support after RAF Akrotiri was targeted in two separate drone incidents.
Sources indicate the attack, involving an Iranian-made Shahed drone, was likely executed by the Hezbollah militant group. Cypriot officials clarified that the British sovereign base was the target, not Cyprus. The British government has assured that the island's bases are not being utilized for offensive U.S. strikes, with a firm stance on humanitarian use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
