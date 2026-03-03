Left Menu

France Rallies to Cyprus Defense Amid Drone Attacks

France plans to provide anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus after a drone attack on a British air base on the island. In response to these incidents, Cyprus has sourced aid from both France and Greece, while clarifying that Cyprus was not the intended target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:30 IST
France Rallies to Cyprus Defense Amid Drone Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has committed to bolstering Cyprus's defense with anti-missile and anti-drone systems following a drone attack on a British air base on the island, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

President Emmanuel Macron conveyed this support to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides early Tuesday, underscoring France's commitment with the planned dispatch of anti-drone technology and a frigate. The move follows Greece's quick response, offering military support after RAF Akrotiri was targeted in two separate drone incidents.

Sources indicate the attack, involving an Iranian-made Shahed drone, was likely executed by the Hezbollah militant group. Cypriot officials clarified that the British sovereign base was the target, not Cyprus. The British government has assured that the island's bases are not being utilized for offensive U.S. strikes, with a firm stance on humanitarian use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

 United Arab Emirates
2
World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

 United Arab Emirates
3
India Advises Nationals to Stay Indoors Amidst Gulf Tensions

India Advises Nationals to Stay Indoors Amidst Gulf Tensions

 India
4
Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in war so far, reports AP.

Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been kill...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026