UK Arrests Expose Alleged Network of Chinese Spies

Three men were arrested in the UK for allegedly aiding Chinese intelligence, part of broader claims of China's espionage activities. Police reported no direct threat to the public, emphasizing increased national security measures. Beijing denied the accusations. The case follows MI5 alerts on Chinese recruitment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:37 IST
Three men have been arrested in the UK on allegations of espionage for China, according to a statement from London police. The arrests, involving individuals in London and Wales, were for purported violations of the National Security Act of 2023.

The suspects have not been publicly named pending charges. Police revealed a 39-year-old in London, a 68-year-old in Powys, and a 43-year-old in Pontyclun were apprehended. This incident adds to a growing list of espionage-related arrests in the UK linked to China.

MI5 had previously warned lawmakers of Chinese efforts to recruit them through LinkedIn or cover companies. Beijing dismissed these claims as slander. Despite the arrests, Cmdr. Helen Flanagan assured there was no direct threat to public safety.

