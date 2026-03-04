Left Menu

Himachal Chief Minister Pushes for Water Royalty Amid Revenue Grant Cuts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the central government to provide a 50 percent royalty on water used by hydroelectric plants. This request follows the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grants to Himachal by the Centre. Sukhu argues this royalty could make the state self-sufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:09 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Central government to grant a 50 percent royalty on water used by hydroelectric power plants in the state. This proposal comes on the heels of the Centre's decision to halt Revenue Deficit Grants (RDGs) to several states, including Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu emphasized that if the Union government agrees to the water royalty, the state would no longer require the RDG. He pointed out the significant profits of PSUs like the National Hydro Power Corporation, underscoring that Himachal's water resources facilitate these earnings. Despite the cut in grants, Sukhu maintains that Article 275 (1) of the Constitution ensures RDG support to states unable to bridge financial gaps.

In another development, the chief minister extended support to the Himachali diaspora amidst the Middle-East crisis and participated in Holi celebrations with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The festivities, marked by the application of colors, were a symbol of unity and the triumph of good over evil, according to Sukhu's office.

