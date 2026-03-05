Left Menu

Sri Lanka Caught in U.S.-Iran Tensions Over Sinking Warship

Sri Lanka is working to protect lives after a U.S. submarine attacked an Iranian warship near its coast, killing 87. Sri Lankan officials are aware of another Iranian ship in their waters and are monitoring the situation closely. Meanwhile, search operations continue for missing sailors.

Sri Lanka is grappling with the fallout from a deadly incident in which a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship, leading to 87 casualties. The attack took place within Sri Lanka's exclusive economic zone, though outside its maritime boundary, sparking grave international tensions.

The Sri Lankan government is taking measures to safeguard lives amid these tensions, as authorities confirmed the presence of another Iranian ship near Colombo. This development prompts serious security concerns, explained Sri Lanka's cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa.

As search efforts persist for missing sailors, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi strongly condemned the U.S. actions as potentially precedent-setting, with further precautions being advised in the volatile region.

