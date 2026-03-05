Sri Lanka Caught in U.S.-Iran Tensions Over Sinking Warship

Sri Lanka is grappling with the fallout from a deadly incident in which a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship, leading to 87 casualties. The attack took place within Sri Lanka's exclusive economic zone, though outside its maritime boundary, sparking grave international tensions.

The Sri Lankan government is taking measures to safeguard lives amid these tensions, as authorities confirmed the presence of another Iranian ship near Colombo. This development prompts serious security concerns, explained Sri Lanka's cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa.

As search efforts persist for missing sailors, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi strongly condemned the U.S. actions as potentially precedent-setting, with further precautions being advised in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)