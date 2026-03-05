Torpedo Tragedy: Indian Navy Joins IRIS Dena Rescue Mission

The Indian Navy has joined a critical search and rescue operation following a distress call from the Iranian warship IRIS Dena. The vessel reportedly sank off the Sri Lankan coast after being hit by a torpedo from a US submarine.

The IRIS Dena was en route back from India's Milan multilateral naval exercise when disaster struck, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 87 Iranian sailors, as confirmed by Sri Lankan sources.

Responding swiftly, the Indian Navy deployed a long-range maritime patrol aircraft to bolster rescue efforts led by Sri Lanka. Additional resources, including air droppable life rafts and ships, are on standby for deployment. Coordination between Indian and Sri Lankan navies remains ongoing as the search for missing personnel continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)