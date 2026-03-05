Justice Served: Berlin Attacker Faces 13-Year Sentence

A Berlin court has sentenced a Syrian refugee to 13 years in prison after he attempted to murder a Spanish tourist at the Holocaust memorial. The attack occurred last year, when the 20-year-old, linked to the Islamic State, used a knife to stab the tourist in the neck.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries requiring emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma. Prosecutors revealed that the refugee had been plotting to kill Jews, allegedly driven by the Middle Eastern conflict, and chose the Holocaust memorial as his target.

The monument stands as a solemn reminder of the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis during World War Two, further heightening the severity and symbolic impact of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)