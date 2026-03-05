Left Menu

Justice Served: Berlin Attacker Faces 13-Year Sentence

A Syrian refugee associated with the Islamic State has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempting to murder a Spanish tourist at Berlin's Holocaust memorial. The attack, motivated by religious hatred, left the victim critically injured and in a coma. The site honors Holocaust victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:08 IST
Justice Served: Berlin Attacker Faces 13-Year Sentence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A Berlin court has sentenced a Syrian refugee to 13 years in prison after he attempted to murder a Spanish tourist at the Holocaust memorial. The attack occurred last year, when the 20-year-old, linked to the Islamic State, used a knife to stab the tourist in the neck.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries requiring emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma. Prosecutors revealed that the refugee had been plotting to kill Jews, allegedly driven by the Middle Eastern conflict, and chose the Holocaust memorial as his target.

The monument stands as a solemn reminder of the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis during World War Two, further heightening the severity and symbolic impact of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

 India
2
Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

 India
3
Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

 India
4
Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh

Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026