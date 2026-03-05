Kerala Court Delivers Stiff Sentence for Repeat Offender in Shocking Assault Case
A Kerala court sentenced a 65-year-old man to seven years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor boy. The accused had a prior conviction for assaulting a mentally challenged woman. The court emphasized the seriousness of repeated offences and rejected the argument for leniency, also imposing a fine.
In a landmark judgment, a Kerala court sentenced a 65-year-old man to seven years in prison for the sexual assault of a minor boy. The sentence reflects the court's stance on repeated offences with no room for leniency.
Judge Anju Meera Birla of the Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court underscored the gravity of the crime, highlighting its societal impact. Citing the accused's previous conviction for a similar offence against a mentally challenged woman, the judge insisted on a stringent punishment to avoid sending a misleading message to society.
The prosecution detailed the April 8, 2025 incident, where the accused lured the child under false pretenses. The court also levied a Rs 15,000 fine on the perpetrator, as announced by special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan.
