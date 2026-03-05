Left Menu

Azerbaijan Vows Retaliation After Iranian Drone Incursion

Azerbaijan is planning unspecified retaliatory actions after claiming that four Iranian drones crossed its border, injuring four people in Nakhchivan. The incident has heightened concerns about the regional conflict's expansion. The Azerbaijani President has instructed the armed forces to prepare for retaliation.

05-03-2026
Azerbaijan announced plans for retaliatory measures against Iran after claiming that four Iranian drones flew over its border, causing injuries in the Nakhchivan exclave. President Ilham Aliyev condemned the incident as an 'unprovoked act of terror and aggression,' instructing the Armed Forces to prepare countermeasures.

The incident has ratcheted up tensions between the two nations, already strained over Azerbaijan's growing ties with Turkey and Israel. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied Tehran's involvement, stating they do not attack neighboring countries.

The drone incident, occurring near key infrastructure sites like Nakhchivan International Airport and a local school, contributes to rising regional instability. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry demanded explanations from Iran, signaling that further unresolved tensions could have broader implications for the region.

