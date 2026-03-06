Left Menu

EU's Kallas says Iran is seeking to escalate conflict

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:14 IST
EU's Kallas says Iran is seeking to escalate conflict
​Iran ‌is seeking to ​escalate the conflict ‌in the Middle East by attacking other ‌countries in the region ‌indiscriminately, EU foreign policy chief Kaja ⁠Kallas said ​on ⁠Thursday.

"Iran is an exporter ⁠of war," Kallas ​told reporters during a visit ⁠to Zurich. "Right now, ⁠the ​regime tries to drag ⁠as many countries into this ⁠war ⁠as possible."

