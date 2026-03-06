EU's Kallas says Iran is seeking to escalate conflict
Iran is seeking to escalate the conflict in the Middle East by attacking other countries in the region indiscriminately, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.
"Iran is an exporter of war," Kallas told reporters during a visit to Zurich. "Right now, the regime tries to drag as many countries into this war as possible."
