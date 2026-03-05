Left Menu

Crackdown on Child Begging Ring: Five Arrested in Berhampur

Five individuals, including four women, were arrested by Odisha Police for allegedly forcing children to beg in Berhampur city. Nine minors were rescued, aged between four months and 12 years. The operation was launched after a tip-off, leading to the detention of the suspects near Berhampur Railway station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Odisha Police arrested five individuals, including four women, for reportedly compelling minors to beg in Berhampur city. This decisive action led to the rescue of nine children, whose ages range from four months to 12 years, according to authorities.

The arrested suspects include Mani Sindhe, Ajaya Kajri Sindhe, Rani Sindhe, Puja Power, and Sita Power. They were apprehended near the Berhampur Railway station within the Gosani Nuagaon police jurisdiction. Authorities are in the process of verifying their identities as the investigation continues.

The police launched their operation following reports of minors being exploited for begging. An investigative team, comprising police, District Child Protection Unit officials, and CWC members, acted swiftly, documenting evidence of the organized trafficking network before making the arrests. The rescued children are now under the care of the district child welfare committee for rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

