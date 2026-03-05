Left Menu

U.S. Strategy Shift: Military Force vs. Drug Cartels

Stephen Miller's recent remarks signal a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Latin American drug cartels, advocating the use of military force rather than legal measures. While this approach is supported by some, it raises legal and diplomatic concerns among global partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:00 IST
U.S. Strategy Shift: Military Force vs. Drug Cartels
Stephen Miller

White House official Stephen Miller recently declared that drug cartels can only be dismantled through military intervention. His statements, made to Latin American military leaders, underscore a pivot in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump's administration, which has resorted to military action in its fight against drug trafficking.

Addressing Latin American defense officials at the U.S. Southern Command, Miller justified the military-led approach. "We've realized that defeating cartels requires military rather than legal solutions," he stated, emphasizing the need for strategic military collaboration in the region.

Despite endorsements from some, Trump's policy has sparked legal and diplomatic debates, with some U.S. partners like Colombia expressing unease. The U.S. plans to deepen its cooperation in combating cartels, with military assistance recently extended to Ecuador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has received U.S. request for help with drones in Middle East

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has received U.S. request for help with drones in Middle...

 Global
2
Samson dedicates his Player of the Match award to \"once-in-a-generation\" Bumrah

Samson dedicates his Player of the Match award to \"once-in-a-generation\" B...

 India
3
Blackout is still on in western Cuba as crews rush to repair damaged thermoelectric plant

Blackout is still on in western Cuba as crews rush to repair damaged thermoe...

 Cuba
4
Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept says

Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept says

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026