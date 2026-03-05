U.S. Strategy Shift: Military Force vs. Drug Cartels

White House official Stephen Miller recently declared that drug cartels can only be dismantled through military intervention. His statements, made to Latin American military leaders, underscore a pivot in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump's administration, which has resorted to military action in its fight against drug trafficking.

Addressing Latin American defense officials at the U.S. Southern Command, Miller justified the military-led approach. "We've realized that defeating cartels requires military rather than legal solutions," he stated, emphasizing the need for strategic military collaboration in the region.

Despite endorsements from some, Trump's policy has sparked legal and diplomatic debates, with some U.S. partners like Colombia expressing unease. The U.S. plans to deepen its cooperation in combating cartels, with military assistance recently extended to Ecuador.

(With inputs from agencies.)