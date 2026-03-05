Left Menu

Swiss and EU vow to deepen cooperation on security and defence

The two sides issued a joint declaration stating that aim following talks in Zurich between Swiss ‌Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and EU foreign policy chief Kaja ‌Kallas. A draft of the declaration said the two sides' top diplomats aimed to hold annual dialogue and step up exchanges on issues and ⁠places ​of joint ⁠interest including Ukraine, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the ⁠United States.

Switzerland and the ​European Union on Thursday ​said they planned to ‌deepen cooperation ​on security and defence, including exchange of information in areas ranging from Ukraine ‌to the Middle East. The two sides issued a joint declaration stating that aim following talks in Zurich between Swiss ‌Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and EU foreign policy chief Kaja ‌Kallas.

The two sides pledged to strengthen cooperation on foreign policy, ​security and defence, and Swiss representatives would be invited, ⁠as appropriate, to meetings of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and relevant ⁠preparatory ​bodies, it said.

Issues of common interest also encompassed human rights, peace mediation, multilateral affairs, restrictive measures, consular affairs, ⁠and crisis management abroad. The declaration said the two planned to ⁠boost cooperation between ⁠EU delegations and offices and Swiss embassies and missions in third countries and to international ‌organisations. (Writing ‌by Dave Graham, Editing by ​Linda Pasquini)

