Swiss and EU vow to deepen cooperation on security and defence

Switzerland and the ​European Union on Thursday ​said they planned to ‌deepen cooperation ​on security and defence, including exchange of information in areas ranging from Ukraine ‌to the Middle East. The two sides issued a joint declaration stating that aim following talks in Zurich between Swiss ‌Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and EU foreign policy chief Kaja ‌Kallas.

A draft of the declaration said the two sides' top diplomats aimed to hold annual dialogue and step up exchanges on issues and ⁠places ​of joint ⁠interest including Ukraine, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the ⁠United States. The two sides pledged to strengthen cooperation on foreign policy, ​security and defence, and Swiss representatives would be invited, ⁠as appropriate, to meetings of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and relevant ⁠preparatory ​bodies, it said.

Issues of common interest also encompassed human rights, peace mediation, multilateral affairs, restrictive measures, consular affairs, ⁠and crisis management abroad. The declaration said the two planned to ⁠boost cooperation between ⁠EU delegations and offices and Swiss embassies and missions in third countries and to international ‌organisations. (Writing ‌by Dave Graham, Editing by ​Linda Pasquini)

