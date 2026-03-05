Left Menu

Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift: A New Era in Defense Strategy

Finland is set to revise its Nuclear Energy Act, which currently bans nuclear arms, aligning itself with Nordic neighbors. This decision follows its NATO membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The proposed changes aim to bolster its defense capabilities within the alliance framework.

In a significant policy shift, Finland announced plans to amend its Nuclear Energy Act, which currently prohibits the presence of nuclear arms on its territory. The Finnish government aims to align with its Nordic neighbors, moving closer to deploying nuclear weapons if needed during wartime.

The decision comes after Finland joined the NATO military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen emphasized that this amendment is crucial for Finland to leverage NATO's deterrence and strengthen collective defense within the alliance.

The proposed legislative change reflects a broader trend among European nations as they react to increasing security threats from Russia. The move comes as neighbors like Sweden and Denmark maintain similar policies, allowing nuclear weapons only during wartime.

