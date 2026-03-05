Left Menu

Controversial Return: Russia and Belarus Rejoin Paralympics Amid Global Tensions

Russia and Belarus have been readmitted to the Paralympic Games following a democratic vote, despite previous bans due to geopolitical conflicts. The decision has sparked criticism and boycotts, with several nations skipping the opening ceremony in solidarity with Ukraine. Concurrent geopolitical tensions affect travel to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:23 IST
Russia and Belarus have re-entered the Paralympic Games, marking their return through a democratic decision by the International Paralympic Committee. Despite being previously expelled for geopolitical reasons, the nations were readmitted, resulting in a mixed global response a day before the opening ceremony in Italy.

Their participation includes ten athletes competing in skiing and snowboarding, awarded their spots after a successful appeal. Concerns over the move have led several countries to protest by not participating in the opening ceremony, showing support for Ukraine.

In addition to this controversy, the Games face challenges from current geopolitical strife, especially between the U.S. and Israel against Iran, affecting travel for athletes. The IPC, under President Andrew Parsons, commits to monitoring the situation closely during the games running until March 15.

